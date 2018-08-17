Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Not limited by ankle injury
Wisniewski (ankle) has played in both the Eagles preseason game thus far.
Wisniewski suffered the ankle injury during Super Bowl LII in February but has played 36 offensive snaps over the Eagles first two preseason games. The 29-year-old should continue to serve as Philadelphia's starting left guard in 2018.
