Wisniewski (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Since the full participation was only in a walkthrough, Wisniewski may not be at full strength yet. Nevertheless, his full participation bodes well for his playoff health, but don't be surprised if he's shut down in the season finale since Philly has already clinched home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

