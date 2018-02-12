Wisniewski sustained an ankle injury in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots on Feb. 4, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The left guard was only forced to miss a handful of plays with the injury and was scheduled to be evaluated last week. It's unclear what the prognosis is for Wisniewski heading into the upcoming season, but unless major surgery was necessary, he should be back to full strength for the start of training camp.