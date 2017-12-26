Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Ruled out Week 16
Wisniewski (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Raiders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Wisniewski is nursing a high ankle sprain and the Eagles need him as close to full health as possible for the playoffs, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise if Wisniewski also sits out the season finale next week against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Deemed questionable•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Will watch from sidelines Sunday•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Gets questionable tag•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Injury deemed minor•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Inks three-year deal with Eagles•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...