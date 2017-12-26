Wisniewski (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Raiders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Wisniewski is nursing a high ankle sprain and the Eagles need him as close to full health as possible for the playoffs, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise if Wisniewski also sits out the season finale next week against the Cowboys.

