Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Undergoes surgery
Wisniewski announced via Twitter that he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb on Friday.
Wisniewski started seven games for the Eagles in 2018, but primarily served as a backup center and left guard. It is unclear when he sustained the thumb injury, but he is expected to be ready for the 2019 season.
