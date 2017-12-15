Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Wears questionable tag
Wisniewski (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Wisniewski was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, boding well for his chances to play Sunday. If he can't go, though, expect Chance Warmack to slot in at left guard.
