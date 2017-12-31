Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Will play Sunday
Wisniewski will get some reps against Dallas, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wisniewski has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, but head coach Doug Pederson wants his left guard to get some work in ahead of the postseason.
