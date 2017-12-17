Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Will watch from sidelines Sunday
Wisniewski (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Although he was able to get on the practice field Thursday and Friday, Wisniewski will be replaced by Chance Warmack at left guard Sunday.
