Daniels signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.

A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Boston College, Daniels spent nearly a month with the Eagles earlier this year before eventually getting the ax in early June. Now back with the team, he appears set to compete with Kamu Grugier-Hill and Najee Goode for a depth linebacker role, but will likely need to stand out on special teams in order to make the final 53-man roster.