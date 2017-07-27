Eagles' Steven Daniels: Returns to Philadelphia
Daniels signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.
A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Boston College, Daniels spent nearly a month with the Eagles earlier this year before eventually getting the ax in early June. Now back with the team, he appears set to compete with Kamu Grugier-Hill and Najee Goode for a depth linebacker role, but will likely need to stand out on special teams in order to make the final 53-man roster.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...