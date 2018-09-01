Means logged six tackles (five solo), three sacks, and a forced fumble in Thursday's preseason win over the Jets.

Means is on the bubble to make the Eagles' 53-man roster but certainly helped his case with the monster performance. He is currently battling with rookie Josh Sweat to be either fifth or sixth on the depth chart at defensive end, and neither player is assured a spot on the team. Whoever makes the team will be at the back end of a rotation already including Michael Bennett, Chris Long, Brandon Graham (ankle), and Derek Barnett and therefore will likely have minimal fantasy impact.

