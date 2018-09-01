Eagles' Steven Means: Records three sacks
Means logged six tackles (five solo), three sacks, and a forced fumble in Thursday's preseason win over the Jets.
Means is on the bubble to make the Eagles' 53-man roster but certainly helped his case with the monster performance. He is currently battling with rookie Josh Sweat to be either fifth or sixth on the depth chart at defensive end, and neither player is assured a spot on the team. Whoever makes the team will be at the back end of a rotation already including Michael Bennett, Chris Long, Brandon Graham (ankle), and Derek Barnett and therefore will likely have minimal fantasy impact.
More News
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Signs one-year extension with Eagles•
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Full participant at Saturday's practice•
-
Steven Means: Added to Texans' practice squad•
-
Ravens place S Matt Elam (biceps) on injured reserve•
-
Ravens announce inactives for divisional round matchup with Patriots•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...