Brown is believed to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brown will undergo testing Monday to confirm his diagnosis, but he'll presumably face a lengthy recovery timetable that will sideline him for the playoffs and potentially the start of the 2024 season. He had a promising rookie season in which he tallied 45 tackles (32 solo), an interception, a forced fumble, three pass defenses a touchdown over 14 games.