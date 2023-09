Brown departed in the first half of Monday's game against Tampa Bay due to a thigh injury and is questionable to return, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown made a big play midway through the second quarter, knocking away what looked to be a touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the end zone. However, he subsequently departed with a thigh injury. Prior to his exit, the rookie notched two tackles (one solo) in addition to the defensed pass.