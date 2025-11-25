Brown is expected to take over as a starting safety for the Eagles following the injury to Andrew Mukuba (ankle) in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Mukuba is likely to miss at least the remainder of the regular season after suffering a fractured ankle against Dallas. Brown has started just seven of his 36 career regular-season contests during his three-year career, but he's next up alongside Reed Blankenship on the back end of the Philadelphia defense. Brown has logged just 86 defensive snaps through 11 appearances this season.