Brown (knee) finished his rookie season with 45 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in 14 regular-season games.

Brown went through a mix of highs and lows after being selected 66th overall by the Eagles in April. He played a very minor role the first two games, then injured his hamstring in Week 3 and missed three contests. He returned as an important part of the Eagles' secondary, however, starting six of the team's final 11 games. He returned an interception for a touchdown in Week 17 but suffered a torn ACL in Week 18, an injury which could affect his availability for the start of next season.