Eagles' Sydney Brown: Logs six stops in starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown finished Friday's Week 13 loss to Chicago with six tackles (three solo).
Brown was on the field for all but two of Philadelphia's 87 defensive snaps as he moved into a starting role as a result of Andrew Mukuba (ankle) landing on IR on Wednesday. Mukuba could very well be out for the remainder of the season, so Brown figures to retain the starting role moving forward. Prior to Friday, he had been working mostly on special teams this season.
