The Eagles selected Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Brown (5-foot-10, 211 pounds) is the identical twin of running back and former Illinois teammate Chase Brown, and like his brother, Sydney offers eye-catching athleticism on a sturdy frame. Brown's 4.47-second 40, 40.5-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump are all excellent figures, and Brown was otherwise a standout producer in a smothering Illinois secondary. Brown needs to get his angles under control -- he seems to gun himself out of frame a good amount when crashing down for run support -- but if the Eagles can coach up Brown's tackling fundamentals, he should emerge as a viable starter.