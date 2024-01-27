Brown successfully underwent surgery for his ACL on Saturday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Brown had a solid rookie year and finished the season with 45 tackles (32 solo), three passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception that was returned for a touchdown in Week 17 against the Cardinals. He sustained a ruptured ACL injury in Week 18 against the Giants that held him out of the Eagles' lone playoff game against the Buccaneers in the wild card round. Brown will turn his focus to the offseason and get ready for the 2024 campaign.