Brown (knee) be placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
This move isn't surprising, as Brown underwent surgery on his ACL in late January. It's not yet clear if the second-year safety will be ready for the start of the regular season, but he can be activated off the PUP list at any time in the preseason, at which point he'd be eligible to practice and participate in exhibition contests.
