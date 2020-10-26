Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR.

Philadelphia's run defense has underwhelmed this season, allowing 152 yards on the ground per game and 11 total touchdowns. Edwards is expected to return to a starting middle linebacker role as long as he makes it through the week without a setback, and he'll be counted on to help turn the defense around. Through the first four games of the year, Edwards played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps just once but still managed to record 15 tackles and a forced fumble.