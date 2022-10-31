Edwards recorded 13 tackles (nine solo), two pass defenses and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.
Edwards' 13 tackles were a team high and marked his fourth double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. Across seven appearances, the fourth-year linebacker has totaled 68 tackles, five pass defenses and two sacks, making him an elite IDP option moving forward.
