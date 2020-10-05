site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Downgraded to out
Edwards (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against San Francisco.
With Edwards done for the night, Shaun Bradley should fill in at middle linebacker for the rest of the night. Safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) has also been ruled out.
