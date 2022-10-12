Edwards recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Edwards' eight stops were good for third on the team and gave him 41 tackles through five games. The Wisconsin product emerged as a high-floor IDP option last year due to his strong tackling numbers, but he already has two sacks this season -- tying his career high. Edwards will look to continue his strong play against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.
