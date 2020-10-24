Edwards (hamstring) is on track to be activated from IR for the Week 8 matchup against Dallas, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Edwards has spent the requisite amount of time on IR and is apparently back to full health. The second-year linebacker out of Wisconsin is expected to return to practice next during the upcoming week and likely will be activated after a full week of practice without a setback. According to Kaye, the Eagles could make Edwards the starting middle linebacker, which would bump Duke Riley back to the outside and Alex Singleton to a reserve role. It remains to be seen if that's how the rotation actually shakes out, but it's worth keeping an eye on Edwards in IDP formats, as he posted 15 tackles and a forced fumble through the first four games despite playing less than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in three of those outings.