Edwards recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and one sack in the Eagles' 24-8 victory over the Commanders on Sunday.

Edwards corralled a game-high 10 tackles in Sunday's matchup against Washington, while he also contributed one of Philadelphia's nine sacks on the day. The 242-pound linebacker played 96 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 3, and he'll look to build off this strong performance when the Eagles square off against Arizona on Sunday.