Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Good to face Packers
RotoWire Staff
Edwards (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Edwards had his practice reps capped to begin the week, but he was a full participant Friday. He's on track to draw his usual start at middle linebacker against the Packers.
