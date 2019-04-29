Edwards is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Edwards had potential to be a late-round pick after totaling 112 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions during his senior season at Wisconsin, but ultimately ended up going unselected. Edwards exceeded 80 tackles in all four years as a Badger, and figures to serve in a special teams role if he can crack the 53-man roster.