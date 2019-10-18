Edwards will likely start at middle linebacker Sunday against the Cowboys, Dave Zagrano of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Edwards has earned rave reviews around the team since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in the spring, and he's primed to see an expanded opportunity in Week 7 with Nigel Bradham (ankle) ruled out and Zach Brown released earlier in the week. Edwards saw 10 defensive snaps last Sunday against the Vikings -- his first real run of non-special teams work -- and recorded four solo tackles.