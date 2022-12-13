Edwards tallied six tackles (two solo), including a tackle for loss, and one pass defended during Sunday's 48-22 win against the Giants.

Edwards wound up playing a season-low 75 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, as the team went up 41-14 midway through the fourth quarter. The linebacker has now logged exactly six tackles during back-to-back blowout wins. Edwards played almost every defensive snap over the first 11 contests of the season, but it's possible he could see decreased playing time if the Eagles roll out to another easy win against Chicago in Week 15.