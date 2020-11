Edwards recorded 13 tackles -- two for a loss -- a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Cowboys.

Edwards missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury, but he returned to action and started at middle linebacker. The Wisconsin product produced career-high in snap share (78 percent) and tackles, and he notched his first sack of the year. The 24-year-old has locked up the starting job moving forward, so he's worth keeping an eye on in IDP fantasy formats.