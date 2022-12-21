Edwards recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears.
Edwards logged more than seven tackles for the first time in four weeks, as he wound up playing nearly every defensive snap in this unexpectedly narrow win. Edwards is still far and away the Eagles' leading tackler this season with 124, and he is now seven stops shy of setting a new career high in this category. Edwards should have a very good chance to do just this while facing the Cowboy's prolific rushing offense Week 16.