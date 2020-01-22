Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Plays sparingly in 2019
Edwards recorded 30 tackles over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Although Edwards made four starts, he never played more than 22 defensive snaps in a game. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin showcased a strong special-teams presence, as he finished second on the team in special-teams tackles with nine. The Eagles are returning their entire linebacking corps next year, so Edwards is set up for a similar role in his sophomore campaign.
