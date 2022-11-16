Edwards recorded 12 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 31-22 defeat versus the Commanders.
Edwards notched his fifth double-digit tackle performance of the season. The middle linebacker also played a season-high 78 defensive snaps, as Philadelphia's defense was stuck on the field for numerous long drives due to the team's lack of complementary play on offense. Edwards now has 86 tackles (53 solo), two sacks and five passes defended over nine games this season and, barring injury, should easily log the most productive campaign of his career.