Edwards recorded seven tackles and one tackle for a loss in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Texans.

Edwards was on the field for nearly every defensive play and has maintained a snap rate of over 90 percent in all eight of Philadelphia's games. That's allowed him to perform very consistently, tallying at least seven tackles in seven of those contests. With 75 stops at the halfway mark of the campaign, Edwards is well on pace to surpass the century mark for the second consecutive season.