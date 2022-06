Edwards (forearm) is fully recovered from his forearm injury suffered in the Eagles' wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Edwards played a significant role on the Eagles' defense beginning in Week 9 last season, where he played at least 88 percent of the defensive snaps from that point on. Although Edwards is not expected to keep that prominent of a role, he should still be a main fixture of the Eagles' defense in 2022.