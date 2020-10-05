site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Return questionable due to hammy
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Edwards joins an extensive list of prominent injured Eagles on both sides of the ball. Shaun Bradley should take over at middle linebacker as long as Edwards is out.
