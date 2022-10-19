Edwards recorded 14 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys.
Edwards' 14 stops were good for a season high and marked his third double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. Across six appearances, the fourth-year linebacker has totaled 55 stops, three pass defenses and two sacks while playing nearly every defensive snap.
