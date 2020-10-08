Edwards (hamstring) will be out at least three weeks after being moved to injured reserve Thursday.

Edwards started at middle linebacker for the Eagles Weeks 1 through 4, after starting just four times across 16 appearances for the team last year. He was forced to exit Sunday night's win against the 49ers, and Monday coach Doug Pederson hinted at the possibility that Edwards would miss multiple games. That suspicion has been confirmed with Philadelphia's latest transaction, thus elevating sixth-round rookie Shaun Bradley into a starting role.