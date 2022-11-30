Edwards recorded six tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.
Edwards tied his season low for tackles while playing every defensive snap for the first time since Week 1. However, the linebacker still tied safety Reed Blankenship for a team high in stops Week 12, as the Packers' offense ran just 49 plays against the Eagles. Edwards now has now eclipsed 100 tackles for the second season in a row, and he'll look to continue putting up prolific stats while likely playing a near every-down role against Tennessee next Sunday.