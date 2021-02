Edwards notched 70 tackles (37 solo), two sacks, one defended pass, one interception and two forced fumbles in 12 games in 2020.

Edwards more than doubled his rookie totals despite playing in four less contests. The 24-year-old posted two double-digit tackle performances in 2020, giving him some upside in IDP fantasy formats, but usually his usage as a run stopper wasn't enough to make up for his lack of regular sacks or defensed passes.