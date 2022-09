Edwards recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in Monday's 24-7 victory over the Vikings.

Edwards was all over the field during the Eagles' dominant defensive performance Monday, as he tallied double-digit tackles for the first time this season. The inside linebacker registered six ten-plus-tackle outings last year, and he should have an opportunity to set a new career-high for tackles while playing an every-down role in 2022.