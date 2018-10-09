The Eagles claimed McGill off waivers Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The Chargers waived McGill -- who was inactive for every game this season -- on Saturday, leaving him open to waiver claims. With Haloti Ngata (calf) dealing with an injury, the Eagles were in need of defensive line depth, and the team is hoping McGill can provide that. McGill has 28 tackles and five sacks in his career.

