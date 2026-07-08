Eagles' Tank Bigsby: Appears locked in as RB2

Bigsby is expected to enter the 2026 season as the Eagles' primary backup behind Saquon Barkley, Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire reports.

Bigsby was acquired from the Jaguars prior to Week 2 last season, and he went on to rush for 344 yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries across 16 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia. His 5.9 yards-per-carry average would have ranked first in the NFL if Bigsby had enough carries to qualify. Though the Eagles also currently employ Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell at running back, Bigsby appears set to be Barkley's clear No. 2 and someone who will be worth stashing on fantasy benches in the event of a Barkley injury.