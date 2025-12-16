Bigsby carried the ball 17 times for 57 yards in Sunday's blowout victory over the Raiders.

13 of Bigsby's 17 carries came after the Eagles went up 31-0 at the start of the fourth quarter. He wasn't particularly efficient, averaging 3.4 yards per carry on the day, but his fourth-quarter efforts helped the Eagles to an 11-minute, 22-second drive which killed off the game. Expect his role to shrink again next week if the Eagles aren't up big, as his 27 offensive snaps are equal to his total from the last five games combined.