Bigsby caught his only target for five yards Monday in a Week 3 loss to the Bears. He also lost a fumble.

Bigsby logged 13 carries and scored a touchdown in Week 2 against Tennessee after Saquon Barkley suffered a stinger, but he went back to a minor role Monday. That was partly due to Barkley looking healthy and turning 15 totes into 82 yards, though Bigsby's lost fumble following his lone reception near the end of the first quarter may have also had a role in his lack of subsequent touches. Whatever the case may be, Bigsby doesn't seem likely to have a significant week-to-week role on offense whenever Barkley is healthy.