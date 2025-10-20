default-cbs-image
Bigsby saw his first offensive snaps as an Eagle in Sunday's win over the Vikings, rushing once for 11 yards and catching a pass for a loss of one yard.

Bigsby had been strictly used on special teams by the Eagles after they acquired him after Week 1, but he finally earned a small role in the offense in his sixth game with the team. He got involved early, rushing for a first down on the eighth play of the first drive, but his overall role was limited, as he played just four offensive snaps. That trailed Will Shipley, who had eight.

