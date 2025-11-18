Eagles' Tank Bigsby: Four carries in Week 11 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bigsby rushed four times for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.
Bigsby's stat line wasn't particularly impressive, but both his carries and yards represent his second-best numbers since joining the Eagles via trade after Week 1. It would take an injury to Saquon Barkley for Bigsby to become a significant part of the Eagles' gameplan.
