Bigsby rushed four times for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Bigsby's stat line wasn't particularly impressive, but both his carries and yards represent his second-best numbers since joining the Eagles via trade after Week 1. It would take an injury to Saquon Barkley for Bigsby to become a significant part of the Eagles' gameplan.

