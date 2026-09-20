Bigsby carried the ball 13 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Titans. He also caught both his targets for five yards.

The fourth-year RB got the Eagles on the board in the second quarter with a two-yard TD plunge, and Bigsby led the backfield in totes and rushing yards after Saquon Barkley picked up a stinger on the first play from scrimmage. Barkley was able to return after halftime, but he'll be sent for further testing and isn't guaranteed to be 100 percent for a Week 3 road trip to Chicago. If he's sidelined or just has his workload scaled back, Bigsby would be poised to benefit.