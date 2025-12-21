Bigsby logged four rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown Saturday in a 29-18 Week 16 win over Washington.

As usual, Saquon Barkley was a workhorse for the Eagles, posting a 21-132-1 line as a rusher. That left just eight offensive snaps for Bigsby, but he made the most of those opportunities, especially when he ripped off a 22-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to effectively seal the win for Philadelphia. The touchdown was the first of the campaign for Bigsby, who has averaged a robust 6.6 yards on 40 carries this season but isn't likely to be a viable fantasy play as long as Barkley as healthy.