Bigsby (illlness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bigsby should be back at full strength for Saturday's game against Washington, if he isn't already. He took 17 carries for 57 yards during Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders, but 13 of those carries came in the fourth quarter after Saquon Barkley was done for the day. Barkley (neck) was also a full practice participant Wednesday, leaving Bigsby in his usual reserve role this week.