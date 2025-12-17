Bigsby was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice due to an illness.

Bigsby will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's road game against the Commanders. The third-year running back is coming off his highest-usage game of the regular season, when he turned 17 carries into 57 yards during Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders. Thirteen of those carries came in the fourth quarter, as the Eagles limited the wear and tear on lead back Saquon Barkley (stinger) while they had the game well in hand.